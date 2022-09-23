Ghana Tech Lab trains over 5,000 unemployed youth in digital skills

Project Coordinator of the Ghana Tech Lab, Jorge Appiah, has disclosed that the Ghana Tech Lab through the E-Transform programme has trained about 5,000 youth in digital entrepreneurial skills.

According to him, the E-Transform programme which is funded by the World Bank through the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization has created numerous job opportunities for youth in the various regions of the country.



He spoke exclusively to GhanaWeb when the World Bank Country Director and his team visited the Ghana Tech Lab on September 23, 2022.



“We have achieved a lot. Our main focus is job creation, so getting people to employment, and with that, we have reached out to close to 5000 youth. A number of youths are employed because of our products,” he stated.



Whiles noting the importance of involving women in the acquisition of technological skills, Jorge said “our programmes also tend to focus on women. So, 60% of our participants are women.”



“Ghana Tech Lab is an ecosystem hub. We started in 2018 as part of the E-transform project which focuses on supporting Ghanaian youth in digital skills and digital entrepreneurship. We got support from the World Bank through the Ministry of Communications and Digitization. We reached the entire parts of the country, working with partnering hubs,” he stated.



Jorge stated that the tech hubs provide training that allows participants to be able to create individual businesses or are introduced to companies where they can gainfully apply the acquired skills.

“We currently have over 32 hubs from Accra to Bolga, Wa, Tamale, Brong Ahafo, almost everywhere in this country. Our programme is for all Ghanaians, we target the unemployed, SHS graduates, undergraduates, and University graduates. No requirement for application.



“Applicants will be taken through a skilled programme for 2 months after which you go through incubation or internship where you get to work for two months or start your business for two months. We give you funding for starting your business and for the internship we pay you for 2 months and send you to a company where you would apply your skills. Our participants get jobs through either starting their own businesses or going to internships,” he explained.











SSD/IA