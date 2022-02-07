Ghana Tourism Authority announces return of Kwahu Easter after 2-year break

Easter in Kwaku is notable for paragliding activities

Kwahu Easter has gained international recognition

Easter celebrations on hold for two years due to COVID-19



GTA calls on investors for Kwahu Easter



The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) says it has begun engagements with various stakeholders as part of preparations to bring back the annual Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival in April after 2 years of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Easter celebrations in Kwahu have become one of Ghana’s most patronized events as it has gained international recognition since its inception.



The festival held in April each year stands as one of the biggest tourism events on the calendar of the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).



However, this has not been the case since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 till date causing the Ghana Tourism Authority some losses.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of the Media Launch of the National Chocolate Week celebration in the Eastern region, Chief Executive of the Authority, Akwasi Agyemang disclosed that the celebration will come off this year.



“This year God willing Kwahu Easter is going to come on and in order to kick-start the process, we have engaged stakeholders. Next week is a big week for us, we have a series of stakeholder engagements with the traditional council, with the various districts and municipal assemblies in the area, and the hoteliers more importantly, and also everybody who is involved in the organization of events around Kwahu, we want it to be one of a kind,” he is quoted by Citinewsroom.com



He adds that the GTA is working on ensuring that the laid down COVID-19 restrictions are strictly adhered to during the event.



“We want to also ensure that the safety and health protocol are rightly adhered to and in place, so I can confirm that based on the final stakeholder’s engagement we will be having next week, we will be making the announcement that Kwahu Easter will happen”.



The GTA boss is however calling on investors to come on board to ensure the success of this year’s programme.



“We are telling them they should get ready; we still have some two months to go. As I indicated, we started some series of engagement, we are working on the protocols, and we need to get some final signal from the Ghana Health Service. Based on all the protocols and what happened in the past in terms of outdoor activities and respect for the protocols that we did around December, we are very confident that we will get the final green light and then we will have Kwahu ooo Kwahu this year”.