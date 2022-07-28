Ghana Tourism Authority shuts down 76 hospitality facilities

Ghana Tourism Authority

A total of 76 hospitality facilities operating in Bono and Ahafo regions have been closed down by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

These facilities, according to GTA, either defaulted in securing valid licenses to operate, failed to register or renew their licenses.



According to the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Director of GTA, Joseph Appiagyei, the exercise took place in the Bono and Ahafo regions with the help from the Ghana Police Service.



The closed down facilities had their main entrances locked with the Ghana Tourism Authority's closure stickers pasted on them.



Mr Appiagyei explained that the exercise was necessary because government was losing huge sums of revenue from the hospitality industry due to the illegalities and non-adherence of GTA regulations.

He noted that operators who fail to comply with the GTA regulations would be arraigned before court.



He noted that hospitality operators were mandated by GTA to register and license their businesses under the Tourism Act 817 of 2011.



