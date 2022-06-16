Ghana Tourism Authority to go hard on illegal restaurants, hotels and pubs

File Photo

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is set for a nationwide exercise to clamp down on illegal operators to instill sanity in the tourism sector.

The exercise which is to take place on Thursday, June 16, 2022 is meant to flush out unregistered and unlicensed hotels, hostels, pubs, restaurants, chop bars and car rentals.



The Bono, Ahafo and Bono East Regional Director of the GTA, Joseph Appiagyei who disclosed this to GBC News in Sunyani said "the intended move is to ensure strict adherence to GTA Regulations”.



The Tourism Act, Act 817 of 2011, mandates the GTA to register and license tourism sector enterprises.



The Law stipulates that individuals shall not operate tourism enterprises without a valid license issued by the Authority. However operators in the tourism industry are not adhering to the Law. This has compelled the GTA to embark on a nationwide exercise to clamp down on all illegal operators.



According to Mr Appiagyei, ”unlicensed enterprises which operate with impunity have been identified and would be pursued to act in accordance with the laws”.

He said unregistered and unlicensed establishments in the Tourism sector are in operation contrary to the Tourism Act.



"The only way they can stay in business is to adhere to the laws governing the sector”, he posited.



Mr Appiagyei therefore called on existing and prospective operators not licensed by the Authority to get in touch with the GTA to regularize their operations.



He added that operators who fail to cooperate would face the law.



The GTA Director also advised patrons of the tourism sector establishments to ”at all times ensure that they do business with only registered and licensed operators in accordance with Tourism Act, Act 817 of 2011”.