Ghana Water Company disconnects GPHA Club House over GH¢15,000 debt

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com

The Ghana Water Company Limited has disconnected water to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) Club House in Tema as part of a special revenue mobilization operation to recover a debt of GHC140,000 owed to it by several institutions and households in Tema.

The move by the special task force of the GWCL follows several attempts by the company to retrieve an amount of GHC15,000 owed it by the Authority.

The GWCL special task force has for the past few days disconnected water to several households in Tema Newtown, Ashaiman (Valco Flat), and hotels including JoeCarl, Royal Nick Hotel, and Tema International Hotel amongst others.

Some households have also been surcharged for engaging in illegal connections.

The Managing Director in charge of Operations and Special Projects at the GWCL, Engineer Peter De-Veer said the operation is aimed at recouping monies owed to the company to help them improve upon their services.

