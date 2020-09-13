Press Releases

Ghana Women of the Year Honours 2020

The gala will be held on September 26, 2020

Glitz Africa continues its annual mission to celebrate women who use their expertise, position and influence to inspire others to make a difference in driving other women forward through the Ghana Women of the Year Honours.

The Ghana Women of the Year Honours is a ceremony where women excelling and making a great impact in various fields of endeavour are celebrated and their stories shared so as to inspire the next generation of ambitious and impact-conscious women.



The Honourees are selected by an astute board of achievers who use clear and objective criteria in ensuring that the final list comprises the most deserving women in various fields.



The Honourees for the 5th annual Ghana Women of the Year Honours are:



• Hon. Frema Osei-Opare - Governance

• Elsie Addo Awadzi - Corporate Personality



• Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson – Excellence in Education



• Beatrice Agyemang Abbey - Excellence in Media



• Rev. Dr. Gifty Akushika Lamptey - Excellence in Business

• Ethel Delali Cofie - Excellence in Technology



• Nana Ama McBrown - Excellence in Creative Arts



• Berla Addardey - Young Star

• H.E. Judge Prof. Akua Kuenyehia – Lifetime Achievement



• Ghana Health Service - Honourary Recognition



The Gala will take place at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra on Saturday, 26th of September, 2020 at 7pm.



Partners: UNFPA, TV3

Media partners: Daily Graphic, Mirror, TV3, 3FM, B&FT, GhanaWeb, Ameyaw Debrah and Yemmey Baba.



With support from Baileys, Standard Chartered Bank, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and UNDP.



The event promises to be inspirational and glamorous.



Ghana Women of the Year Honours – Women Inspiring Women!

Source: Glitz Africa

