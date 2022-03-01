Ghana among candidates for IMF loan programme – Reports

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

It is emerging that Ghana and three other countries are all candidates for loan programmes from the International Monetary Fund.



News magazine, The Economist, in its February 26th edition indicated that the aftershocks of the COVID–19 pandemic were still having a toll on global economies.



It observed that two years of pandemic-fighting and on-off lockdowns have turbocharged global debt, both public and private.



The magazine observed that central banks of various countries have raised interest rates to combat inflation, the cost of servicing it has increased, raising demand for the IMF’s assistance.

"In most large emerging markets, the pain is manageable, for now. Soaring inflation and sinking currencies have not yet pushed the likes of Brazil or India towards crisis.



"Instead a quieter crisis is breaking out in smaller countries devoid of hard currency. Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Lebanon and Ghana are all candidates for loan programmes from the IMF,” the magazine reported.



Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, posted on social media: "may God help us.”



“According to the Economist, Ghana and three others are candidates for loan programmes from the IMF! Yet Government is pretending it will be fine without the needed reforms! May God help us!,” he tweeted.