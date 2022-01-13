Ghana and Hungary to deepen ties

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

Ghana and Hungary have committed to deepening ties through a Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation to accelerate relations at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

The two countries have held high-level consultations looking to expand trade relations in the sectors of manufacturing, financial services, pharmaceuticals, ICT, Water management and environmental protection.



The two will sign a number of mutually beneficial agreements to firm up and develop the relations.



The agreements will encompass education exchange programmes, mutual visa extension for holders of diplomatic and service passport, sports cooperation, waste management, and environmental protection and nature conservation.



At a joint press conference held by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his visiting Hungarian counterpart, Janos Ader, at the Jubilee House, Accra, the two Presidents affirmed their resolve to expand the existing ties between the two nations.



They pledged commitment to boost the relation between the two nations for the mutual benefit of the people of Ghana and Hungary.

President Akufo-Addo said the two sides resolved to work toward establishing a framework for swift and seamless cooperation between the parties based on equality, reciprocity and mutual benefits.



He said they agreed to help realise the global commitment of halving greenhouse emissions by 2030.



The President said both sides discussed collaboration in the maintenance of peace and security, especially the challenges in the Sahel region of West Africa, which had witnessed the presence of terrorists and jihadists forces leading to an upsurge in violence and instability in the area.



He thanked the Hungarian President for the support offered to Ghana’s successful candidature for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council for the years 2022 and 2023.



“With Africa confronted by multiple threats to the territorial integrity of some of its states and many of its civilian populations being put under serious threats, it shall be the position of Ghana on the Security Council that now is not the time for the Council to reduce its peacekeeping mandates on the continent.

“On the contrary, it should increase them. The global body responsible for the maintenance of international peace and security should not be caught in a penny-wise pound-foolish scenario,” he saisd.



Ghana, President Akufo-Addo indicated, supported unequivocally, the process of UN reform, especially of the UN Security Council as set out in Africa's common position on UN reform based on the Ezulwini consensus, and “I solicit the support of Hungary and the other countries of Europe for this long overdue reform.”



“It is time to correct the long-standing injustice that the current structure and composition of the UN Security Council represents for the nations of Africa.”



Touching on the issue of migration, President Akufo-Addo was happy the Hungarian side pledged to champion the need for humane treatment of illegal migrants as well as the protection of the human rights in accordance with international law both at home and in European platforms.



“I am very happy to state that this afternoon's meeting has further boosted the steadfast cooperation between us and Ghana will continue to collaborate with Hungary at all levels, particularly towards the peaceful resolution of conflicts and the search for global peace, and security to promote sustainable development around the world,” he said.

President Ader’s visit to Ghana is the first for a Hungarian leader since the fall of communism.



The visit is to reaffirm the ties of cooperation and the bond of friendship that the two countries attach to their relations.



As part of his visit to Ghana, the Hungarian President who is being accompanied by his wife, Anita Herczegh, will be hosted to a state dinner by President Akufo-Addo and first Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House Thursday night.



He is scheduled to visit the Newill Academy School in Koforidua, and the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum in Accra.



He will also call on the Omanhene of the Ogua Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, and also visit the Kakum national park.

He will also meet the Hungarian community in Ghana, pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and visit the Kumasi waste water treatment plant built by Hungarian experts.