Ghana and Rwanda sign MoU to deepen economic and bilateral trade relations

Alan Kyerematen and Hon. Béata Habyarimana, Minister for Trade and Industry of Rwanda

Trade Minister commends Rwanda for role in AfCFTA realization

Alan Kyerematen decries low level of trade between Ghana and Rwanda



Alan Kyerematen express hope for an increase in trade between the two countries



The Government of Ghana has through the Trade and Industry Ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rwanda to deepen bilateral trade relations and economic ties between the two countries.



The agreement by the two nations will go towards developing a strong and mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries.



Minister of Trade Industry, Alan Kyerematen delivering his speech at the signing ceremony of MoU in Accra on Thursday highlighted the significant role Rwanda has played in some of Africa’s business-oriented policies including the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“You would recall that the formal decision to establish the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was taken at the AU Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Accra in July 2012. In the same vein, you will recall that it was at the 10th Extraordinary Summit of the AU Assembly of Heads of State held in Kigali in March 2018 that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement was signed,” he observed.



Despite acknowledging the low level of trade between Ghana and Rwanda despite deep economic and bilateral ties, Alan Kyerematen was optimistic that the signing of the MoU will change that narrative.



“Despite the long-standing fraternal relations between our two countries, the level of trade between our two countries is very low. The same phenomenon applies in the area of investments. It is against this background that this Memorandum of Understanding is being signed, to develop new strategies and implement measures that will significantly enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation between our two countries. Ghana already has a Bilateral Air Service Agreement with Rwanda signed in 2018, which permits airlines from our two countries to operate commercial flights between Ghana and Rwanda to boost transport connectivity.



“We envisage that through this MOU, Ghana can become an entry point for Rwandan investments within the West Africa sub-region whilst Rwanda on the other hand, can become a strategic entry point for Ghana into the Central and Eastern African Markets,” he added



Meanwhile, other prominent dignitaries present at the signing ceremony included Hon. Béata Habyarimana, Minister for Trade and Industry of Rwanda and Dr. Aisa Kirabo Kacyira, High Commissioner of Rwanda to Ghana.