Ghana and South Africa pledge closer economic ties

President Akufo-Addo and South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa

Ghana and South Africa have expressed their resolve to strengthen cooperation in all areas of economic engagement, especially in innovation, value addition, digital technology, health, energy and infrastructure, with the private sectors of both countries in the lead.

This is part of a resolution reached between President Nana Akufo-Addo and his South African counterpart, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, during the latter’s three-day visit to Ghana.



Both leaders also reiterated their commitment to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTFA) and expressed confidence that trade between the two countries would increase exponentially under the framework of AfCTFA.



To this end, they committed their respective governments to create an enabling environment to drive the private sector as a catalyst to increase trade between the two countries.

They further deliberated on the need to ensure sustainable food production and security in Africa, and welcomed the signing of an MoU for cooperation in agriculture between the two countries as a timely and essential development that will assist in adding value to their respective agricultural products, create jobs and reduce poverty.



The two leaders also acknowledged the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their respective economies and emphasised the need to cooperate in the field of research and vaccine development in order to promote mutual learning and knowledge sharing in an effort to fight the pandemic.