0
Menu
Business

Ghana and UAE pledge to maintain good bilateral and economic relations

FTZpsiIWUAE3mcm President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with the UAE Chargé d'Affairs, Amer AlAlawi

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia commisserate with UAE President

More than 68 Emirati companies registered in Ghana

Ghana, UAE keen on strengthening economic ties

The new President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed commitment to maintaining sound bilateral and economic relations between the UAE and Ghana.

According to him, Ghana and UAE still enjoy prolong relations which has over years culminated in development avenues and strengthened ties and cooperation between the two countries.

He made the pledge when Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other government officials visited to commiserate with him [His Highness bin Zayed Al Nahyan] and the people of UAE following the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The new UAE successor outlined some key development initiatives undertaken by the UAE in Ghana especially with regard to aid and support through reliefs during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as charitable aid through charitable societies.

In a tweet posted by the Chargé d'Affairs, Amer AlAlawi on May 22, read, “The visit of the president of the Republic of Ghana [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the vice president [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia] and other officials from the government, to offer condolences to the UAE, is a great proof that the relationship between our two countries is experiencing a unique revolution and prosperity.”

Meanwhile, the UAE has supported Ghana through a number of projects which have resulted in socio-economic growth and development across sector.

Key among these are the opening of an office for the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in Ghana in 2015 and among others.

Over the years, the UAE and Ghana have exchange visits at the economic and investment levels between the two countries and at the level of government and business leaders.

At the present, there are more than 68 Emirati companies registered in Ghana and are undertaking multiple projects meant for the growth and development of trade and commerce exchange between the two countries.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Captain Smart 'Rescued' While Reporting On Floods
Accra Left In Ruins After Overnight Rains Caused Severe Flooding
Why Accra still looks like it did in the 1960s when it rains
Childhood photos of Memphis Depay and his Ghanaian father pop up on social media
6 strikers you should expect in Otto Addo squad for AFCON Qualifiers
The story of Ghanaian professor who did not attend secondary school
One suspect in Dansoman daylight robbery arrested
Bridget Otoo mocks Lands Ministry’s ‘buga buga’ statement about Sir John’s properties
Your Will leaks if you fail to sort out your wife - Bridget Otoo
Houses, lands, guns: Here are the 75 properties in Sir John’s last Will
Related Articles: