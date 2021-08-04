Ghana bagged $2.6bn from FDI last year – Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has revealed that Ghana accrued $2.7billion worth of investment out of which $2.6billion worth of investments.

Out of this $2.6billion was from Foreign Direct Investments (FDI).



The Ofoase Ayirebi lawmaker added that Ghana and it is envisaged that 27,000 direct jobs were created.



“Last year, Ghana came second in attracting FDIs in Africa. As a nation, we bagged $2.7billion worth of investment out of which $2.6billion was from FDI.

“The FDIs were realized from 271 registered projects in Ghana and it is envisaged that 27,000 direct jobs were created,” he said in a tweet on Tuesday August 3.



“This morning @gipcghana and @moigovgh collaborated to launch SPARK-UP; an initiative that empowers the facilitation of all these 271 FDIs.



“It will be good if you join us on September 6, 2021 and explore how you too can be part of the new opportunities being created.”