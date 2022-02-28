Ghana can earn significant revenue from legal marijuana market – Dumelo

Agribusiness entrepreneur, John Dumelo wants Ghana to take advantage of the booming cannabis market

Agribusiness entrepreneur, John Dumelo, has made a case for Ghana to venture into the legalization and production of marijuana-based products for economic purposes.



According to him, while Ghana operates casinos, allows for alcohol intake and cigarette usage, it is imperative for the country to critically look at legalizing the usage, production and export of marijuana-based products.



In a tweet posted on Saturday, John Dumelo stated that Ghana can rake in significant revenue from legal marijuana market and its associated products.

Ghana can make US$70 billion in 6 years after venturing in this business.



“Casinos, cigarettes, and alcohol are legal in Ghana but Marijuana is illegal. We spend millions of dollars importing alcohol and cigarettes yet we can make billions exporting marijuana-based products as a country. The legal marijuana market will be worth US$70 billion in 6 years,” John Dumelo wrote.





In Ghana, although marijuana usage still remains illegal, the country risks being left out of the booming legal cannabis market which is generating significant revenue for key economies.For instance, in the United States, the cannabis industry added more than 100,000 jobs in 2021, according to a New York Post report.

The report said Americans for the period spent nearly US$25 billion on cannabis even as the budding industry expanded by about 33 percent, adding more than 107,000 new jobs to the US economy.



On the global front, the cannabis industry hit US$37.4 billion in sales for 2021 and is estimated to further rise to US$102 billion by 2026, according to a recent Global Cannabis Report.



