Ghana cannot solve housing deficit without ending unemployment – Dr. Kofi Amoah

Kofi Amoah, Businessman

Ghanaian Business Mogul, Dr. Kofi Amoah, says the problem of housing deficit in the country will never go away if we do not deal with joblessness and low salaries in the country.

He explained that although successive governments have tried different strategies to end the housing deficit, the problem still lingers.



On the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show with Don Prah, the businessman advised: “If we don’t solve this problem of joblessness and low salaries, this problem of ours will be there forever because you need to create wealth to support the purchase of a house. To be able to afford a house you must have a job first and the job must pay.”



He further stated that besides this, the government must turn its attention to a vigorous housing policy that will ensure that the lower and middle class get access to housing in the country.

Numbeo, a crowd-sourced global database of reported consumer prices, perceived crime rates, and others, in a recent survey, ranked Ghana’s capital city, Accra, as the second most expensive city in the world in terms of the property price to income ratio.



In the survey, Accra is ahead of Hong Kong (Hong Kong), Shenzhen (China), Moscow (Russia), Paris (France) as well as many other world-class cities.



Meanwhile, Ghana’s housing deficit became a topic for discussion after the preliminary reports on the 2021 Population and Housing Census revealed that about 2.1 million structures are metal containers, kiosks and structures making up twenty percent of the 10.7 million structures listed in the Population and Housing Census.