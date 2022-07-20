Ghana card shoots up Ghanaians with TIN from 4% to 85% – Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

TIN synchronized with Ghana card

Synchronization of TIN and Ghana card to generate revenue from the large informal sector, Report



Bawumia touts government's achievement in digitalization agenda



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said the implementation of the Ghana card has helped increase the number of Ghanaians with Tax Identification Number (TIN) from 4% to 85%.



Speaking at the launch of ePharmacy in Accra on Monday, July 18, 2022, this astronomical increase is due to government's digitalization agenda.

“They do not realise that through the Ghana card, we have been able to increase the proportion of Ghanaians with Tax Identification Numbers from 4% when we came into office to 85%,” he said.



It would be recalled that in April 2021, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in collaboration with the National Identification Authority (NIA) set up 14 offices across the country to synchronise the Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) with the Ghana card.



The move was to rope in many people into the country's tax net, as well as facilitate the raising of revenue from the large informal sector.



