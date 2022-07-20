0
Menu
Business

Ghana card shoots up Ghanaians with TIN from 4% to 85% – Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia Mahamudu Bawumia Mahamudu Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

TIN synchronized with Ghana card

Synchronization of TIN and Ghana card to generate revenue from the large informal sector, Report

Bawumia touts government's achievement in digitalization agenda

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said the implementation of the Ghana card has helped increase the number of Ghanaians with Tax Identification Number (TIN) from 4% to 85%.

Speaking at the launch of ePharmacy in Accra on Monday, July 18, 2022, this astronomical increase is due to government's digitalization agenda.

“They do not realise that through the Ghana card, we have been able to increase the proportion of Ghanaians with Tax Identification Numbers from 4% when we came into office to 85%,” he said.

It would be recalled that in April 2021, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in collaboration with the National Identification Authority (NIA) set up 14 offices across the country to synchronise the Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) with the Ghana card.

The move was to rope in many people into the country's tax net, as well as facilitate the raising of revenue from the large informal sector.

ESA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Watch how military brutalized suspected ‘galamseyers’
Atta Mills tomb: Koku Anyidoho replies Samuel Atta Mills
Atta Mills tomb: Samuel Atta Mills slams Koku Anyidoho
Rev. Owusu Bempah laments hardship
Ghanaian politicians save almost $3.4 billion in Swiss banks - Captain Smart
SC grants ‘commercial sex worker’ big win in breach of promise to marry case
Ex-MP slams15 regional chairs who declared support for John Boadu
Why John Boadu lost – Ken Agyapong explains
The only chairman who didn't join Wontumi's John Boadu 'endorsement'
Sam George 'mocks' Ephson's polls
Related Articles: