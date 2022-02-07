Ghana collects more taxes than Germany - Ablakwa

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

E-levy to be re-laid before parliament

Government unable to account for GH¢250 billion borrowed, Ablakwa



Ghanaians pay more taxes, Ablakwa



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said a claim by the government that it is not collecting more taxes from Ghanaians was untrue.



According to him, government of Ghana collects more taxes from its citizenry as compared to the German government.



Okudzeto Ablakwa said Ghanaians are overburdened with the payment of taxes in the country and are crying for help.

Speaking on TV3 Keypoint programme on February 5, 2022, he said, "The government of Ghana is collecting taxes than the government of Germany so it’s untrue when they say they are not collecting more taxes from Ghanaians."



He further accused government of not being able to account for a GH¢250 billion it borrowed.



"This is a government that has borrowed GH¢250 billion and has been shambolic in accounting for it. Already, we have been overburdened. Over the past years, government has been blessed with GH¢450 billion and that has not saved them. You have no major projects to support you," he added.



Okudzeto Ablakwa was speaking on the E-levy to be re-laid before parliament on February 15, 2022.



The E-Levy which has become a subject of debate among Ghanaians when approved is expected to rake in a little above GH¢6 billion in tax revenue for the country.