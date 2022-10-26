0
Menu
Business

Ghana collects only 12% of GDP, revenue targets not ambitious – Dr. Kwakye

GRA Ghana Revenue Authority21212111212 Ghana Revenue Authority

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs, Dr. John Kwakye, has stated that Ghana’s revenue targets have not been ambitious enough to rake in the expected revenue needed for development.

According to him, every country thrives on good policies and the ability to take advantage of resources, but, in Ghana’s case, both have been defective.

He was speaking at the 11th Ghana Economic Forum on October 25, 2022.

“As a country, we need both resources and policies to advance our development. For Ghana, we have lacked adequate resources, and our policies have also been defective in so many areas,” he said.

Dr. Kwakye also noted that Ghana has not built enough economic buffers to be able to withstand shocks the reason the country is going through these challenges.

He noted that the government does not set targets that match the potential of the country’s resources.

“We collect only a fraction of our potential tax revenue. I hear sometimes them pat themselves on the back and say we have exceeded our target. But of course, it depends on how ambitious the target is. Our revenue targets have not been ambitious enough. We collect just about 12% of our GDP. Many of our peers do even more than two times that. So, we have a big potential to raise more revenue to fund our developments.”

According to him, Ghana’s inability to raise enough tax revenues does not depend on its rates, but instead, the loopholes that exist in the system.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:





SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Related Articles: