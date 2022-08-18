Ghana earmarks US$25 billion from exports over the next five years – Alan Kyerematen

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has said Ghana is seeking to earn about US$25 billion from exports over the next five years.

According to him, Ghana has huge potential to become an export-driven country like other developed countries in the world.



Speaking at the 5th Ghana Industrial Summit and Exhibition, Alan Kyerematen said Ghana aims to move away from depending solely on gold and cocoa for exports.



“We have established across the country 67 business resource centres and almost 200 advisory centres throughout the country so that any individual who want to go into business, whether into industry or any form of enterprise can go into and walk into a government-supported one-stop facility to receive support,” he said.

“The other pillar which is important is enhancing export, we are now talking about the depreciation of the cedi, and it’s all about the value of our resource, under the National Export Production Development Strategy we are projecting that we will earn US$ 25 billion in the next 5 years,” the Trade Minister said.



He further assured that government remains committed to fully transforming the economy through industrialisation in a bid to become an economically independent nation.



