Ghana earned over US$2.8bn from non-tradition export despite coronavirus - GEPA

CEO of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Dr Afua Asabea Asare

GEPA helped MSMEs find market for their products

GEPA putting measures in place to attain the US$25.3 billion NTE target



COVID-19 disrupted export goods and services



The CEO of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Dr Afua Asabea Asare, disclosed that despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic Ghana made over US$2.8 billion from Non-Traditional Exports (NTEs).



Speaking at an event to a launch of a report on the statistical analysis on the (NTEs) CEO (Chief Executive Officer) said the success chalked was because the GEPA continued to facilitate trade, product development and promotion on NTEs even when it was difficult to access markets due to the COVID-19.

She said during the pandemic Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSME) contacted the GEPA for market destinations and the authority helped them find markets for their products.



"The export fraternity did not relent during these tough times as they went all out to augment sales in their businesses by participating in virtual programmes and made use of any available online opportunities intended to build their capacities," she added.



She also said that the GEPA would continue to put in measures to ensure that the US$25.3billion revenue target set in the National Export Development Strategy (NEDS) was achieved by achieved.



"We remain committed to ensuring products transformation value and value addition in line with NEDS to achieve the set target by 2029; it may seem daunting, but with a collaborative approach with necessary stakeholders Ghana would win," she said