Ghana enters strategic maritime cooperation agreement with Denmark

Ghana’s Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah

Source: Eye on Port

The Governments of Ghana and Denmark have entered an agreement on maritime cooperation for three years with the two states signing a Memorandum of Understanding.

This marks the third phase of the Ghana-Denmark Strategic Sector Cooperation project which has existed for 6 years.



The document signed on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Accra by representatives of the two states, is expected to enhance Ghana’s maritime growth through safety of navigation on the Volta Lake and aiding Ghana’s green ports agenda.



In attendance were Ghana’s Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, his deputy, Alhassan Tampuli, the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry, Mabel Sagoe, the Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Thomas Alonsi, Danish Ambassador, Tom Norring, the Director-General of the Danish Maritime Authority, Andreas Nordseth, and other representatives of both parties.



The Director-General of the Danish Maritime Authority, Andreas Nordseth said Denmark is keen on helping Ghana improve navigation on the Volta Lake among other sustainable maritime objectives.

He added that “using traditional technology it will take minimum 10-20 years to map such a vast area. This is not just not a small lake; it is a very large area. This is why through strong cooperation using the new technology, if we succeed, as we aim to, Ghana and Denmark will be the first countries that can present new effective digital-based solutions that would promote the safety of navigation and that can be expanded to other countries.”



The Minister of Transport expressed delight at the ensuing cooperation, hinting at the socio-economic benefits it would present.



Mr. Asiamah said, “I’m happy that this third phase of the agreement we have entered into, the two countries are going to look at how best we can come up with mapping and chartering of the lake. Thankfully for us the Korean government has stepped in trying to help with the social aspect. We need to look at the commercial aspect by mapping and chattering and blasting some of the lake. We cannot continue to wait so whichever technology is available and can give us quick results is what we are looking for.”