Ghana gets new gold refinery, to take off in August 2022

New refinery inspected

Gold refinery to be located in Accra



Ghana must train indigenes in gold refinery



A new refinery with a capacity of 300 kilograms of refined 24 karat gold per day has been completed.



This comes after a delegation from the Chamber of Mines, the Minerals Commission, and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources inspected the gold refinery called Royal Ghana Gold Limited.



Speaking to Joy Business, Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, George Mireku Duker, said “It is good news for us as a country to have a refinery of that stature. It’s going to inject more finance into the economy.”

“It will create employment in the natural resource economy and propel us as one of the leading producers and gold refineries in Africa,” he added.



Meanwhile, concerns have been raised due to the number of expatriates who are present at the gold refinery as compared to indigenes.



Chief Executive of the Chamber of Mines, Suleman Koney on his part lamented the lack of technology transfer to enable Ghana independently refine its gold.



“The reality is that expatriates cost more money. It will be in the interest of the refinery to train more Ghanaians to be able to do it”.



“We have a lot of manpower but unfortunately, we don’t have the technology to refine gold. We hope in the next few years, when production dates, we should have a plan with the minerals commission for technology transfer.”

Royal Ghana Gold Limited is a Joint-Venture with PMMC (Government of Ghana). The gold refinery will be made up of world-class equipment and is located in Accra.



However full-scale production is expected to commence in August.



