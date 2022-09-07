0
Ghana going HIPC speaks volumes about how bad we managed our gold - Steve Manteaw

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Chairman of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee, Dr. Steve Manteaw, has bemoaned Ghana’s inability to manage its resources.

According to him, Ghana’s track record of gold production – Africa’s leading producer of gold, did not stop the country from being declared a Highly indebted poor country in 2000.

He made the comments on September 6, 2022, during the launch of a policy document on Ghana’s Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC).

“We produce gold for over 100 years, we are Africa’s leading producer of gold yet in 2000, we were declared a Highly Indebted poor country. It speaks volumes of how badly we have mismanaged our gold,” Dr. Manteaw stated.

The former PIAC Chairman noted that it is for this reason that PIAC was established to monitor and assess the use of petroleum and oil revenue in the country.

The report launched by BudgIT focused on PIAC mandate and performance for the period between 2011 and 2021 in keeping duty bearers transparent and accountable.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
