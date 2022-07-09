Ghana has become a debt junkie – Dr. Acheampong

Economist, Dr Theo Acheampong

Ghana faces economic challenges

Ghana goes to IMF



Dr. Acheampong blames Ghana’s woes on excessive borrowing



Economist and Political analyst, Dr. Theo Acheampong has described Ghana as a debt junkie due to the nation’s excessive borrowing.



According to him, Ghana’s current economic crisis is heavily rooted in the government’s incessant quest to borrow, coupled with reckless spending and a lack of effective revenue generation.

"We have become debt junkies,” he bemoaned on Joynews Newsfile.



In a later post shared on his Facebook page, Dr. Acheampong alluded, contrary to the government’s position that, Ghana’s economic challenges preceded pre-COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.



“Anyone who cares to look deeply at the data will come to the conclusion that the challenges with the Ghanaian economy cannot be solely attributed to the Russian-Ukraine war or COVID. The propaganda is too much. We face a looming debt and balance or payments crisis and need an honest conversation as a country on how to get out of this mess, with or without the IMF,” he wrote.



Ghana’s decision to seek a 17th IMF bailout has received various reactions amidst heavy criticism.