Ghana has been ready to go nuclear since 1960s – GAEC Director

Professor Seth Kofi Debrah

Professor Seth Kofi Debrah, the Director of the Nuclear Power Institute of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), has emphasised that Ghana has been prepared for nuclear energy since the 1960s.

In his statement as a panel at the opening of a three-day US/Africa Nuclear Energy Summit in Accra on Monday, October 30, 2023, he shed light on the country's long-standing interest in nuclear energy.



Prof. Debrah pointed out that, remarkably, as far back as the 1960s, the government, the president, and the people of Ghana were contemplating the use of nuclear energy, not just to augment energy requirements but also for other critical applications, such as water production and process heat for industry.



“Ghana has been ready for nuclear since the 1960s. It is instructive to know that even at that time, the government, president and the people of Ghana were thinking about nuclear energy not just to augment our energy requirement but to do other things like water production, like process heat for industry,” he stated.



Acknowledging the challenges faced in the sector, Prof. Debrah underscored that these challenges present opportunities for growth and development.



He highlighted the measures Ghana has taken to prepare for nuclear energy, including the establishment of necessary infrastructure and institutions such as the School of Nuclear Allied Sciences and the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, both of which are working diligently to ensure the country's readiness for a nuclear power program.



Prof. Debrah expressed his confidence that Ghana has been prepared for an extended period and noted that Africa, given its abundant resources and multifaceted challenges, is also well-suited for a nuclear power program. He emphasized the belief that nuclear energy is one of the avenues to address energy and developmental challenges in the country.

“We have the school of nuclear allied sciences, we have the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission that is doing what is required of them to make sure we are fit for such programme, so yes, Ghana has been ready for a very long time and I know Africa is ready for a nuclear power programme because of all the resources we have within the region and all the multifaceted problems we need to solve and we believe nuclear is one way to look at solving our energy challenges or our developmental challenges in this country,” he stated.



The three-day US/Africa Nuclear Energy Summit in Accra opened with a resounding call for Ghana and the broader African continent to embrace nuclear energy as an innovative technology for clean energy.



Key speakers from both the United States and Ghana reaffirmed their commitment to nuclear energy initiatives during the summit.



The summit, themed "Unlocking Africa's Potential Through Nuclear Energy," is a historic event, being the first-ever Pan-African gathering organszed by the United States, focused on the future of nuclear power on the continent.



It seeks to provide a platform for discussions and collaborations that can shape the future of nuclear energy in Africa.