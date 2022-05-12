Ghana has displayed strong economic gains – Former UK Minister for Africa

Former United Kingdom Minister for Africa, Mark Simons

UK can benefit from Ghana, Former Minister

We need to address structural constraints in the global capital market, Akufo-Addo



Ghana is the African market Britain should be looking forward to partner, Mark Simons



Former United Kingdom Minister for Africa, Mark Simons, has lauded Ghana for displaying remarkable economic resilience amidst the outbreak of the global pandemic - coronavirus.



According to him, this economic gain makes Ghana more attractive to businesses on the world market.



Mark Simons added that the Ghanaian economy is the best market businesses the United Kingdom can invest in as they would equally benefit from the country.

In a tweet shared by the Presidency and sighted by GhanaWeb, the former United Kingdom Minister for Africa said, “Ghana has displayed a remarkable resilience to the economic effect of the pandemic, showing strong economic gains through last year given its relative strength."



“Ghana is exactly the sort of African market Britain should be looking to partner with…this growth with economic activity is something the UK could benefit,” he added.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while speaking at an Infrastructure Solution summit in Abuja, Nigeria on Thursday, May 12, entreated African leaders to come together to devise new strategies to address infrastructural challenges in their various countries.



“The governments of the continent we need to put our weight behind this attempt but we also equally need to address structural constraints in the global capital market in the world,” President Akufo-Addo said.



Read Mark Simons post below.