Ghana has no economy as debt-to-GDP is now beyond 100% - Kpormatsi alleges

Source: Japhet 1 TV

A former Parliamentary aspirant in the Akatsi South Constituency, Mr. William Kormatsi, has averred that the country under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has no economy.

According to the business tycoon, the economy is dead, with the country's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) above 100 percent.



Mr. Kpormatsi made this assertion on his official Facebook page.



"Ghana has no economy again! Historically, debt to G.D.P is now beyond 100%. Let's take care of our small savings,!" He stated.



According to him, the magnitude of suffering being experienced by Ghanaians cannot be compared to the ravages of war, advising Ghanaians to take care of their savings in the country's banks.

Mr. Kpormatsi's comments add to the sentiments of many Ghanaians who have decried the country's economic woes.



Ghana, under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia, is currently experiencing a hard time, with the country's currency consistently falling against the US dollar and other major currencies.



