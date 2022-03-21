Ghana imports cassava from China – Eric Opoku

Cassava

Food shortage to hit Ghana, Peasant farmers

Ghana not exporting foodstuff to neighbouring towns, Eric Opoku



Ghana imports 99,633 metric tonnes of rice, Ranking Member of Food and Agric



Ranking Member of Food, Agriculture, and Cocoa Affairs Committee of Parliament, Eric Opoku, has asserted that the Ministry of Agriculture has been importing tonnes of cassava from China since 2019 to increase Ghana’s depleting cassava stock.



According to a classfmonline report, he said Ghana also imports 99,633 metric tonnes of rice into the country.



Eric Opoku said it is untrue Ghana exports foodstuff to neighbouring countries as projected by government.



Speaking on Accra FM’s morning show, Ghana Yensom, he said, “No government has exhibited this abysmal level of performance since the coming into being of the 1992 constitution...Yet, this government is quick to tell Ghanaians that Ghana is exporting foodstuffs to neighbouring countries.”

“Ghana now imports 99,633 metric tonnes of rice when in 2016, Ghana was producing 6.50 metric tonnes of rice. Can this be termed a good performance?” he quizzed.



Meanwhile, peasant farmers have projected food shortages in the coming weeks.



According to the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana, consumers should purchase food items like maize, rice, millet, among others in bulk and store them because food prices are going to escalate.



