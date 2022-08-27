Ghana in a unique position to leverage software development - Joe Ghartey

Joe Ghartey, Presidential Aspirant of the NPP

Source: Tarlue Marvin, Contributor

Presidential Candidate Aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joe Ghartey, has stated that Ghana is in a unique position to leverage software development and information technology outsourcing to contribute billions of dollars to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He made this known in an address to student leaders at the University of Ghana (UG).



The veteran politician was hosted by the University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council (UGSRC), at a programme dubbed ‘The Dissect.’ He delivered the keynote address at the event held under the theme: ‘Mobilizing for Ghana’s future: The role of the student in the nation’s development'.



According to Hon. Ghartey, in 2020, IT outsourcing made up 8% of India’s GDP.



He noted that "If Ghana can expand its talent pool, it is possible to capitalize on similar opportunities and eventually get 8% of its GDP from IT. This would add $5.6 billion to the GDP. The majority of this revenue would come directly from foreign countries, having the direct benefit of also strengthening the Ghana Cedi and raising the standard of living for all Ghanaians."

Urging students and the younger generation of Ghanaians to take Information Technology seriously, Hon. Ghartey observed the important role technology was playing in the rapid development of nations around the world.



He stated: "Most of the worlds new billionaires come from technology. Many of the world's biggest new companies are internet-based companies or apps. Instagram, TikTok, snapchat, amazon."



He added that "The people that build these programs are coders or software developers. The coders of the next big company are in school right now. It’s not me or anyone my age that will build that technology. It’s you. It’s the students who are learning the next technologies."



According to him, the internet has opened new opportunities for lower-income countries (developing countries) to create new economies. Economies where we don’t only export gold or natural resources but the products of our minds. That capital, that asset, that wealth of the future is being built every day in the minds of the students of Ghana.