Ghana is a land of opportunity; open for business – GIPC

Flag Ghana 97 Ghana

Mon, 17 Jul 2023

Despite being hit by the global pandemic - coronavirus - and the Russia-Ukraine war, Ghana remains Africa's most attractive destination for investment, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has said.

According to GIPC, Ghana has several opportunities both local and foreign investors can tap into to boost the local economy, as well as, make gains as investors.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb Business, GIPC emphasized that Ghana was open for business.

In a bid to woo investors, the Centre noted that there is political stability in the country while being endowed with vast natural resources.

"From political stability to abundant resources & global access, Ghana offers one of Africa’s most attractive destinations for investment," part of the tweet read.

"Indeed, Ghana is a land of opportunity, full of optimism & open for business," it added.

According to the World Investment Report 2022, global direct investment stood at 1.6 trillion dollars (about $4,900 per person in the US) in 2021, which was expected to grow in the medium term.

Africa’s share of the total global inward investment however stood at US$83 billion as compared to US$29 billion in 2020, accounting for 5.2 percent of global direct investment.

The report added that flows to Ghana that year rose from 39 percent to US$2.6 billion owing to projects in the extractive industries supported by efficient supply chains, adding that there was more room for improvement in the country and the African continent.

ESA/MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
