Ghana is fertile for investments but it requires some patience - Papa Owusu-Ankomah to investors

Papa Owusu-Ankomah is Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK

• Ghana continues to woo investors into the country

• Papa Owusu-Ankomah says investments in Ghana are beneficial



• He urged potential investors to research more about their preferred sectors and be patient for returns



Papa Owusu-Ankomah, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom has stressed the need for investors from the diaspora to choose Ghana as a place to do business, being sure that they will be venturing into a profitable market.



He explained that being a country with outstanding outcomes in terms of investment viability, championing the move for people in the diaspora to return to Ghana and to invest in it, is one that will be beneficial to them.



Speaking during the opening of the Diaspora Investment Meeting London 2021, organized by the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC), the senior Ghanaian politician however stated that there are some bottlenecks in doing business in Ghana although they do not surpass the advantages.



“Ghana stands out as an attractive and preferred place to invest but despite all the positive things, I’ll be the first to concede that there are also risks and challenges with investments in Ghana. Over the years, investors who have not complied to the rather comprehensive investment policies and legal framework which can be accessed from the Ghana Investment Promotion Center and have rather tried to cut corners has sadly ended up being exploited but they are few,” he said.

Papa Owusu-Ankomah also urged the disaporan community to live within reasonable expectations for the returns they hope to get from whichever sectors they plan to invest in, bearing in mind that risks are a major part of all investments as well.



“It has also been observed that some potential investors who either fail to take adequate research in the sector they desire to invest in, or had excessively high expectations, run out of patience too quickly when they faced the least hurdle but as we all know, there is no investment without risks.



The Diaspora Investment Meeting seeks to create an environment that offers the opportunity for all potential and interested investors to pose the right questions and form the necessary networks going forward.



“I have no doubt that at the end of this meeting, many of you will be convinced that it is worth your while to invest in Ghana, like-minded in businesses. For me, the prospects are quite bright in Ghana under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he said.



The virtual event, monitored by GhanaWeb, brought together a number of potential investors as well businesses looking for networks and newer areas of doing business in.



The event was done in partnership with the Ghana High Commission UK, and the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce.