Ghana is grateful for MCC-Ghana Power Compact – NAPO tells US Ambassador

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh with the US Ambassador

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has expressed gratitude to the United States government for the execution of the MCC-Ghana Power Compact.

The compact has seen the construction of the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point, Kasoa Bulk Supply Point as well as a number of distribution substations.



He made this known to the Ambassador when she called on him at his office on Friday, August 12.



The Minister also informed the Ambassador about the various efforts by the Ministry in addressing the challenges in the generation, transmission and distribution value chain of our power sector, which includes an emphasis on renewable



Read his statement below:

I received in my office this morning, the US Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Virginia E. Palmer, who took over from H.E Stephanie Sullivan in April this year. Our discussions focused on deepening existing bilateral relations between our two countries, with emphasis on the Energy Sector.



In my remarks, I indicated Ghana’s gratitude to the United States for the execution of the MCC-Ghana Power Compact. This arrangement saw the construction of the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point, Kasoa Bulk Supply Point as well as a number of distribution substations. I also recounted the friendly investor relations between Ghana and the United States in the petroleum sector which has seen US giants like Hess, Anadarko, and Kosmos, among others, operate in our petroleum space.



I also informed Her Excellency about the various efforts by the Ministry in addressing the challenges in the generation, transmission and distribution value chain of our power sector, which includes an emphasis on renewable energy. This, I indicated comes on the back of our international commitments in the Paris Agreement, among others. I also gave assurances of our determination to ensure that we optimize the resources in our petroleum sector for the benefit of our people.



I am encouraged by Her Excellency’s assurances of renewed commitment to the long-held relationship, I look forward to a more enduring partnership and collaboration in the energy sector, as we keep faith with the Ghanaian people, on keeping the lights on and the nation moving.