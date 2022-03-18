Ghana is heading towards accident, IMF bailout needful - Ato Forson

Cassiel Ato Forson

Sign up for IMF support immediately – Ato Forson to govt

IMF is not an option, Ofori-Atta



IMF ready to support Ghana



Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson has stated that an IMF bailout is necessary for the country looking at its current state of affairs.



Ato Forson added that the government’s only option at this point is to sign up for support from the International Monetary Fund immediately.



He made these statements in a JoyNews interview, saying, “government should take a decision that would preserve the bright prospects of this country.”



“Let me add my voice and say that the government has no choice. Where we find ourselves, there is the need for the government to take a critical decision. The decision may be difficult but in the end, it will be in the interest of the country,” he said.

He laments however that, “where the country is heading towards, clearly, it looks like we are going to have an accident on the way.”



Explaining, he said, “the way the economy is being run, the levels of our debt, the rate at which inflation is going up, the rate at which our cedi is depreciating and we are losing so much reserves in a very short period of time. Clearly, everything points to an accident that is about to hit us as a country and I am urging the government to stop that accident by signing on to the IMF.”



Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta earlier this year stated that Ghana will not go to the IMF for support, instead, internal revenue mobilization alternatives will be adopted to boost the economy.



“I can say; we are not going to the IMF. Whatever we do, we are not… So let’s think of who we are as strong proud people, the shining star of Africa, and we have the capacity to do whatever we want to do if we speak one language and ensure that we share the burden in the issues ahead,” he said.



Ato Forson who believes this is not possible stated that government will have to show that internal revenue mobilization options are feasible.



Meanwhile, the IMF has stated that it is ready to extend support to Ghana when the need arises.