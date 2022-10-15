'Ghana is not alone in facing economic challenges' – UK High Commissioner

Harriet Thompson

Harriet Thompson, the UK High Commissioner to Ghana, has stated that Ghana is not the only country facing economic challenges.

According to her, there is a need, however, to take difficult decisions and come together internationally to get through.



Thompson was reacting to a tweet by Vicky Ford, the UK’s Minister for Development, where she had shared a photo with Ghana's Finance Minister on Twitter with the caption “Ghana is a great friend of the UK.



“In my meeting with Hon. Minister Ofori-Atta @MoF_Ghana we discussed the global economic challenges and the support we as the international community can offer Ghana, including a possible new @IMFNews programme.”



Harriet Thompson then quoted the tweet and stated “Ghana is not alone in facing economic challenges. We must be ready to take the difficult decisions & come together internationally to get through. We look forward to welcoming you back to Ghana in your new role@vickyford(& we’re glad to see you love your made-in-Ghana jacket!”





Ken Ofori-Atta is in the United States of America, USA, attending the Group of Seven (G7) meeting with selected Finance Ministers from African countries as part of the IMF and World Bank Annual meetings.Ofori-Atta described the meeting as "quite historic because for the first time, the G7 has called African Finance Ministers to deliberate on the crisis that they see.“...these are exogenous factors that have really (impacted), even their own economies (and) put it under serious stress and are, therefore, looking for ways in which they can add to the capital needs to make sure that things do not deteriorate. So countries such as Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, and Morocco were there,” he said as quoted by 3news.The G7 is made of an informal grouping of seven of the world’s advanced economies; namely: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, United States of America and European Union.

This group invited finance ministers from South Africa, Senegal, Togo, Zambia, Ghana, Guinea, Rwanda, Chad, Tunisia and Morocco for the all-important meeting.



The meeting with the African Financial Ministers brings together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, parliamentarians, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.



