Ghana is positioned to attract investment from the rest of the world – Osafo-Maafo

Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo

The Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has stated that Ghana is now more than ever positioned to attract investment for the rest of the world.



He said that with Ghana being at the center of the world and currently host nation to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), there is no better time for investors to look the way of the country than now.



Yaw Osafo-Maafo said this during a press conference in Dubai on the announcement of Ghana’s participation in the ongoing Dubai Expo 2020 dubbed Ghana: Limitless Possibilities, and monitored by GhanaWeb via YouTube.



“It is important for Ghana to be part of this, and whoever imagined it did it right. Today, Dubai is a real center link between Africa, Asia and Europe, and everybody is passing through Dubai as a link between these three major continents and therefore, Ghana’s participation in this Expo 2020, I find very prudent and very critical. And we’re to just show that investment climate that we possess in Africa.

“Ghana is in a class of its own and today, Ghana is better positioned to be the investment hub for Africa because the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is located in Accra, Ghana. So now, whoever invests in Ghana, has at their disposal a market size of about 1.2billion people from 54 countries. So Ghana is not only at the middle of the world, it is positioned to attract investment for the rest of the world,” he said.







He also urged the GIPC, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Yofi Grant, to pursue vigorous public relations for the country, making it a more appealing country for businesses and investments.



“Thank God we’re participating in this and I’d want you to do a lot public relations work for Ghana during this period because from what I’ve read so far from Expo 2020, there will be a lot of business interactions at this expo,” he said.



For 170 years, World Expos have provided a platform to showcase the greatest innovations that have shaped the world we live in today. Expo 2020 will continue that tradition with the latest technology from around the globe.



The Dubai Expo 2020 started on October 1, 2020, and is to end officially on March 31, 2022.