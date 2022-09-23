Ghana is the best place to invest in Africa - NPP's External Affairs Director lures investors

Frederick Kofi Ameyaw (first from left) interacting with suitable investors

Source: Kwabena Nyarko, Contributor

Director of External Affairs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Frederick Kofi Ameyaw, was honoured to have been invited to speak at Building an African Innovation Ecosystem in New York, USA.

It is an initiative by Impact Hub New York Metropolitan Area in collaboration with Impact Hub Accra, African Women in Technology, and Baobab Consulting.



The event highlighted how leading Africa-focused innovators from both sides of the Atlantic, with the aim to catalyse collaborations and exchange between Africa-focused entrepreneurs, African diaspora, and others passionate about connecting to African innovation ecosystems.

Mr. Kofi Ameyaw took the opportunity to position Ghana as the best place to invest and do business in Africa as far as stabilising security is concerned.



Since his appointment, the Director of External Affairs of the NPP has engaged in several engagements both in Ghana and abroad and has affirmed his readiness to ensure the party develops a formidable force ahead of the 2024 general elections.