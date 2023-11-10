Ghana is the ideal destination for business - Bawumia to Czech investors

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

In a bid to woo Czech investors, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has noted that Ghana is an ideal place for business in Africa.

He explained that the West African country - Ghana - has been touted as the second most peaceful country in Africa.



Making this known during a meeting with the Czech Prime Minister, Peter Fiala, at the Jubilee House in Accra on Thursday, November 9, 2023, Dr Bawumia said he was optimistic that their relations would open opportunities for business sectors.



“Ghana is an excellent place for doing business. We are the most peaceful country in West Africa and the second most peaceful country in Africa. It is crucial for anyone looking to invest in Africa to consider Ghana as the ideal destination for business,” Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said.



He added, “I am confident that this will open up opportunities for our respective business sectors.”



Meanwhile, foreign investors look at the inflation rate, political stability, and safety of investments before pumping their monies into any project in a country.



Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim announced that Ghana’s inflation rate fell from 40.1% in August to 38.1% in September 2023.

Reacting to this, the Director of Research at the Central Bank, Dr. Philip Abradu-Otoo, noted that the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) was poised to tame inflation should it skyrocket.



He explained that the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Ghana maintained the policy rate at 30.0% to manage the economic fluctuations.



