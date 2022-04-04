Ghana is the safest, best place to do business in West Africa - Akufo-Addo to UK investors

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has wooed foreign investors to come invest in Ghana.



According to him, Ghana is not only endowed with natural resources but is the best place for doing business in West Africa.



Speaking at the launch of his government’s flagship project in the tourism sector in London on April 3, 2022, President Akufo-Addo further noted that Ghana is the safest country for investors.

He said, “Ghana is not only gifted with a rich culture, but is also the best place for doing business in West Africa, as well as the safest and most stable country in the Region, with a governance system that rests on the separation of powers, with an independent Judiciary promoting accountability in public life, and that respects the rule of law, human rights and the principles of democratic accountability. Indeed, she has been for several years the recipient of the largest foreign direct investments in West Africa.”



President Akufo-Addo stated that foreign investors can help transform the Ghanaian economy through the tourism and hospitality sectors.



"We can turn the tourism and hospitality industry into a major tool for the positive transformation of the Ghanaian economy, and into a win-win situation for investors,” he said.



President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday, March 31, 2022 left Ghana for Charlotte, North Carolina, in the United States of America, and London in United Kingdom.



The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and some officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The president is expected to return to Ghana on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.



In his absence, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will act in his stead in accordance with Article 60(8) of the 1992 Constitution.



