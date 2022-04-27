Ghana is well positioned to be self-sufficient in food production - Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Source: GNA

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information, says Ghana is well positioned to reduce food insecurity and attain self-sufficiency.

He said with the introduction of the Tuesday Market, the country would be in the best position to outsource a lot of its products from the farm gate.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the "Tuesday Market" initiative launched by the Ghana Exim Bank in Accra.



"Tuesday Market” is a platform created by GEXIM for its clients and producers of Made-In-Ghana products to showcase their products.



It also serves as a one-stop shop for the public to purchase anything locally manufactured from nicely packaged food items, cosmetic products, garments and textiles to leather products.



He said it would also give farmers the opportunity to produce more for export.



"Once we are expanding to produce more, it will also be creating more jobs, while gaining enough foreign exchange," he said.

The Minister said the Ghana Export Promotion Authority was also ready and prepared to help with financial support for businesses.



He said the move would help in the industrialisation agenda of the country, urging the exhibitors to interact and engage with stakeholders to have some of their challenges resolved.



On packaging, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the exhibition demonstrated that Ghanaian businesses could also package their products for the international market.



"The packaging of products by notion that businesses have improved drastically and needed to be commended," he added.



Mr Lawrence Agyinsam, the Chief Executive of the Ghana Exim Bank, said the forum would enable exhibitors to learn about standardisation to meet international demand.



He said the Bank had created an enabling environment for training and provided financial support to businesses.

"In order to be self-sufficient we need the Ghanaian people to participate and patronise made in Ghana products," he said.



He said it was time to support and showcase Made in Ghana to the world, adding that, "Let's prosper as a nation by producing, promoting and purchasing Made in Ghana products."



NaaSei Hopkins, the Chief Executive of Payne Payne and Hopkins Company Limited, commended the Management of Exim Bank for the platform to exhibit their products to stakeholders.



He said the event would expose the products to the market and customers.