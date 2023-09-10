Ghana is working to reduce carbon emissions – Energy Minister

Ghana's energy minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has indicated that Ghana is working to reduce carbon emissions across the energy value chain.

He reveals this move is under the dictates of our national energy transition framework.



The Minister made this known at the Africa Climate Summit held in Nairobi, Kenya.



Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh was of the view that Ghana will continue to improve upon its carbon footprints whilst ensuring the needed socio-economic growth.



Climate change poses significant risks to the global community, with physical effects causing substantial economic losses. Over the past decade, storms, wildfires, and floods have resulted in substantial GDP losses. Africa, in particular, faces severe climate-related challenges, including drought, desertification, and increasing cyclones, leading to displacement, migration, and food crises.



The continent is also disproportionately affected by the global temperature rise and is projected to experience escalating physical climate risks. Additionally, African governments’ limited ability to respond to the climate crisis due to debt distress and economic shocks necessitates urgent action to provide debt relief and increased liquidity.

On the sidelines of the Africa Climate Summit, I participated in an IEA and IRENA-supported high-level dialogue, that focused on fast-tracking renewable growth and clean energy access ahead of COP 28 later this year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Under the auspices of the UAE Presidency, these discussions are aimed at setting the tone for a dispassionate conversation, seeking solutions to enable African countries to catalyze and enhance energy, climate, and development action.



Among others, I made the point that Ghana requires investment in the necessary infrastructure that will fully help us increase, for example, clean cooking access by the Ghanaian population which currently stands at 63%.



Overall, I emphasized that Ghana is working to reduce carbon emissions across the energy value chain, under the dictates of our national energy transition framework.



Ghana, I have no doubt, will continue to improve upon its carbon footprints whilst ensuring the needed socio-economic growth and we will continue to stay true to this narrative ahead of the crucial gathering of stakeholders in November.