Ghana joins Geneva Act of World Intellectual Property Organization

The Act with respect to Ghana will come into force on February 3, 2022

• Geneva Act of Lisbon agreement to effect in February 2022

• Ghana's geographical indications under the Act will be protected



• Producers of quality products to gain access to key destinations



Ghana has joined the Geneva Act of WIPO’s Lisbon Agreement on Appellation of Origin and Geographical Indications.



This was after the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame entered the accession agreement with the Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Daren Tang on November 3, 2021.

A statement issued on November 4, 2021 said the Geneva Act of the Lisbon Agreement will however come into force, with respect to Ghana on February 3, 2022.



“The accession will allow Ghana to protect its geographical indications under the Geneva Act, such as its emblematic Bolgatanga baskets, its traditional red palm oil known as ‘Dzormi’, shea butter, cocoa among others.”



The Geneva Act, which came into force on February 26, 2020, provides producers of quality products linked to origin, with faster and cheaper access to the international protection of their products’ distinctive designations.



It further develops the legal framework of the Lisbon System, which helps promote many globally marketed products.