Ghana losing revenues through illicit fuel trade - NPA

Dr Mustapha Hamid, Chief Executive of the NPA

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has said the rise in illicit fuel trade along some entry and exit points of the country, notably the Afloa border, has become a major concern, and a threat to the revenue mobilization efforts of the government.

The Chief Executive of NPA, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has said his outfit has been alerted on these developments happening on the border.



The NPA, he stated, had not licensed any importer to bring fuel through the Aflao border, and, therefore, urged the border officers to stop the importation of petroleum products by road.



Dr. Abdul-Hamid said combating fuel smuggling is still a menace that denies the government of the right revenue.

“The NPA is an agency responsible for monitoring downstream petroleum industry and that combating fuel activities are central to what the Authority does,” while noting that Ghana is the only country in the sub-region that consumes the highest quality of fuel.



Against this background, he said it was important to maintain such a feat, and called for these activities to be tackled to the barest minimum.