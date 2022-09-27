Ghana may get an IMF programme in the context of HIPC – Seth Terkper

Seth Terkper is former finance minister

A former Finance Minister, Seth Terkper, has projected that the International Monetary Fund programme Ghana is seeking could be one that involves full or partial debt forgiveness.

According to him, such programmes are granted to countries that have had a series of debt reliefs.



“I think this is the 17th programme, I think it will be a mixture of a programme in the context of heavily indebted poor countries [HIPC] when you had a lot of debt reliefs, it could be that,” he is quoted by 3news.com.



He also added that it could be a programme similar to what the erstwhile NDC administration got.



“It could also be the recent one which the NDC started and the NPP concluded with serious home-grown elements like Sinking Fund, Stabilization Fund and others which we thought should become an element of our fiscal framework. Remember we are talking about debt.”



Seth Terkper, however, noted that inasmuch as the IMF programme will target debt, it will also target revenue as well as the country’s expenditure.

“I keep reminding people that debt is the product of revenue minus expenditure, deficit and borrowing and when you don’t repay then the debt keeps increasing. So, this programme will also tackle revenue, it will tackle expenditure,” he intimated.



The government of Ghana commenced discussions with the International Monetary Fund on Monday, September 26, 2022.



According to the government, a comprehensive Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA), which is a key requirement for securing an IMF-supported program, is currently ongoing.



The move, the government said, is a necessary requirement to ensure that Ghana’s debt is on a sustainable path.



A release by the Ministry of Finance on September 26, 2022, said, “The Government of Ghana is putting together a comprehensive post-Covid-19 economic programme which will form the basis for the IMF negotiations. The programme seeks to establish a macro-fiscal path that ensures debt sustainability and macroeconomic stability underpinned by key structural reforms and social protection.”

