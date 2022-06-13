Ghana needs US$5 billion to solve flooding crisis – Asenso-Boakye

Francis Asenso-Boakye is Minister for Works and Housing

Govt constructs 35km of drains, Asenso-Boakye

Flood destroys homes, properties



MMDCEs charged to demolish structures on waterways



Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye has noted that solving Ghana’s perennial flooding crisis.



According to the Minister, this figure was arrived at after a series of studies were done to address the challenges.



The Minister made these comments while addressing the press on June 12, 2022.

“Some studies have been done, and they indicate that to address the flooding issue in the country, Ghana will need about US$ 5 billion to be able to address the flooding challenges across the country. This was done some time ago and so if we have to use it, we have to review it because a lot has happened since then.”



Speaking further the Minister noted that, government has constructed 35 kilometres of drains with 1000 kilometres at various stages of completion.



The minister said flood-prone areas within the capital, Accra, would have witnessed greater dangers than it has witnessed during downpours.



“The district assemblies have the powers and we the citizens have to support them so that we can be successful. The President has given the directive and a task force has been set up at the office of the President, and I am very hopeful that this directive will be enforced to bring down a lot of structures to mitigate the effects of flooding, especially in Accra.”



He however charged District Assemblies to demolish structures along waterways.