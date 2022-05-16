Ghana needs a national agric policy on major foodstuff to ensure price stability - Dumelo

John Dumelo is an entrepreneur and farmer

Inflation hits 23.6%

Food inflation hits 25.6%



A good chunk of inflation imported, Ofori-Atta



The continuous increase in food prices pushed inflation for the month of April, 2022 to 23.6%.



The Ghana Statistical Service in its latest report revealed that food inflation, one of the major components of the month-on-month inflation recorded an inflation rate of 25.6%.



The situation is however reflective of the market as prices of major food commodities have surged astronomically in recent times.

It is in this light that entrepreneur and farmer, John Dumelo is proposing a national agric policy that will cover major foodstuff in order to stabilize and control prices.



John Dumelo in a Twitter post noted that “We should have a national agric policy on these major foodstuffs. Maize, rice tomatoes, onions, yam, plantain, ginger, pepper, and cassava. The policy will make farmers grow all year round and ensure price stability. It can be done. It will be done.”



Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta stated that the current rise in inflation can be is caused by factors beyond government’s control.



According to him, about 41 countries are currently facing the same challenges Ghana is facing.



The challenges he mentioned are “rising food prices, rising energy prices, tightening financial conditions”.

“Today, 41 African economies are severely exposed to, at least, one of three concurrent crises, rising food prices, rising energy prices, tightening financial conditions Finance Ministers now call it the dreaded three Fs; food, fuel, and financial conditions.”



