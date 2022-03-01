Ghana needs professionals with integrity – Bank MD

Managing Director of FBNBank Ghana, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante

The Managing Director of FBNBank Ghana, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante, has stated that Ghana needs professionals with integrity who will work diligently in order to make significant contributions toward the country’s much-needed economic development and growth.

Mr. Asante was delivering the keynote address at the Induction Ceremony and 53rd Annual General Meeting of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS) and indicated: “It is a fact that Ghana needs more professionals in all sectors of the economy; however, as I have said earlier, just numbers will not deliver the much-needed development if there is no quality – and this applies to all three divisions of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors: Quantity Survey, Land Survey and Valuation & Estate Survey.



The country needs not only professionals but professionals with integrity. We need Surveyors, Bankers, Doctors, Lawyers, Musicians, Actors, Architects, Engineers, Soldiers, Police Officers and many other professionals with integrity.”



According to Mr. Asante: “In the case of human resource development, I hasten to say that the GhIS is on track with its agenda. What seems to be lacking includes the legal framework for passing a Survey Council bill to regulate the three surveying divisions in Ghana.



With the right legal backing, the GhIS and government can, for example, keep the practice of Survey professions aligned with the regulations; thereby ensuring that the required quality is available for the development of the country.



We have that in the banking sector, where the Bank of Ghana wields the disciplinary stick whenever necessary with good effect.

This is also the case with the General Legal Council and Ghana Medical & Dental Council, so it should not be too much of an ask to demand this from the Survey professionals”.



Mr. Asante advised members and the inductees to commit themselves to the ethics and values of the GhIS – indicating that values such as Creativity and Innovation, Professionalism, Ethics, Teamwork, Integrity and Accountability provide adequate direction for how members are to conduct themselves.



He therefore stressed the need for members to live the values, since that is the only way they can make a huge difference for themselves and the GhIS.



The event which was held in the Cedi Conference Centre on the campus of the University of Ghana saw the induction of 194 new members and two members who were elevated to the class of Fellows.



It formed part of the activities lined up as part of the celebration of the 17th Surveyor’s Week and the 53rd Annual General Meeting of the GhIS.

In his welcome address, the GhIS president, Surveyor Dr. John Amaglo, congratulated new inductees on the journey they have undertaken. He also urged them to adhere to the Institution’s rules and regulations.



He entreated the inductees and new Fellows to respect the code of conduct – and above all render their service with integrity.



He went on to advise the new members not to be content with just being inducted into the GhIS, but to pursue more professional courses in order to enhance their ability and capacity.



The GhIS was formed in 1969 as the umbrella-body for professionals in the three survey professions in Ghana; with the mission to develop, provide and maintain excellent professional leadership in surveying disciplines, offer valuable services, advance members’ welfare, and positively influence society in land management and development.



With a membership of about 3,000 professionals, the GhIS is an internationally recognised professional organisation committed to providing effective leadership and excellence in land resource management for sustainable development.