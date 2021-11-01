Ghana needs to embrace innovation and creativity to be successful - Theresa Awuni

The innovation is in response to a growing need for high-capacity and reliable internet services

Source: GNA

Mrs Theresa Lardi Awuni, the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North Constituency, says for Ghana to get to the level of developed and industrialized country, there was the need to embrace innovation and creativity to be successful.

She said, the two ingredients must be infused with quality for it to become an attitude.



"If quality is not built into the way you think, the way you wake up, eat, sleep, and operate, your innovation and creativity will not result in any meaningful productivity and without this success is not guaranteed," she added.



The MP said this at the GH School’s graduation ceremony for the 9th and second cohort of the media and cosmetology school.



It was on the theme "Innovation, Creativity and Productivity a Key Component of TVET".



She underscored the importance of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) and urged the graduates to strive hard by being innovative to make TVET the backbone of Ghana's industrialization drive.

Mrs Awuni said "innovation is your ability to find new ways of doing things, creativity is your ability to make new and valuable things. Productivity is how well you use a given amount of resources to achieve meaningful output."



"We we need to solve problems, then we have to see opportunities in all kinds of situations, things and places," and advised the graduates to exhibit positive attitudes with quality as they go into the world.



The MP expressed appreciation to the management of the school for investing in this venture and creating an avenue and opportunity for young minds to make themselves people of substance.



The school graduated 102 students of the 11th cohort for the Media and second cohort for the Cosmetology School.



Dr Kofi Osei Kusi, the Chancellor of GH Schools, in congratulating the graduads urged them to be true ambassadors of the school."Go out there and break the rules not the laws, be true to yourselves, be bold, brave, create job for yourselves, seize opportunities out there, create your own job when there is none and above all put your trust in God in whatever you do", he advised.

Mr Clifford Ladzekpo, the Deputy Rector-Academics, called on the graduands to play a role in constructing their road to success.



"As you seek to construct your road to success in life, I urge you to observe volunteerism and synergizing.



"Seek and seize any opportunity to volunteer as it is a key component to nurturing one’s talent and developing critical relevant skills set to one’s career."



“Do not avail yourselves to only paid jobs, but volunteer also because this could open unexpected doors, Mr Ladzekpo stated.



He also advised them to seek to synergize or collaborate with people who were more skilled in their career path to lead them to success.

The graduates read a two-year diploma programme in Journalism and Media Studies, Journalism and Media Arts and Television and Film Production.



There were various academic awards, including; Television and Radio Presenting, Theatre Arts, Journalism and Media Arts, Journalism and Media Studies.



Some graduates also received awards under special non-academic recognitions such as Best Dressed Students, Well Behaved Students, Most Enterprising Students, Most Promising Students, Most Devoted Students, Most Visionary and Leadership Students.



Ms Bright Akpene Mayerson emerged the overall Best Student in Media Studies.