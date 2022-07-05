Ghana participates in Global Intellect Summit

Ghana's delegate with others at the B2TGlobal Intellect Summit held in New York

Ghana on June 2022, 2022 participated in the B2TGlobal Intellect Summit held at NASDAQ in Times Square, New York.

The Summit, which was NASDAQ’s second annual event provided Ghana with an opportunity to interact with captains of American industry and non-profit leaders on ways to deepen relations between Ghanaian and American business communities and bridge the technology and diversity gap.



The event was organized by Overland Tandberg, America’s largest minority-led (Black-owned) technology firm attracted the United States’ most prominent corporates, and addressed the complex issues and the development of a framework that provides the solutions needed to make a dramatic and transformative change in diversity, equity, and inclusion (D.E&I). Ghana was the only country representative from Africa nominated by the American tech giant.



Eric Kelly, founder of Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T) expressed his excitement about this year’s summit and its ability to assemble an outstanding group of executives, board members, and thought leaders from diverse industries to address the pertinent issues of the “compounding effects of the digital divide, including the expansion of diverse businesses, the workforce gap, economic inequality, lack of access to capital and influential mentorship to fuel growth”.

It was attended by a Ghanaian delegation comprised of Ghana’s Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana’s leading technology solutions firm, TechGulf, Franklin Asare, and Head of Operations of the Accra Digital Center, David Ofori.



In his brief remarks, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said, “Ghana is excited about the B2T platform not only because it will make a significant impact in creating linkages and opportunities to catalyze the growth of minority-owned businesses, but additionally because it will give a good number of young Ghanaian entrepreneurs the opportunity to connect with sister businesses in the diaspora and the global economic community”.