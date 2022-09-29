Ghana plans to transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy by 2070 – Dr. Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said government plans to transition from the use of fossil fuel to renewable energy by 2070.

According to him, the future development will require stakeholders in the energy sector to hasten efforts aimed at enhancing production and utilisation of Ghana's oil and gas reserves.



Addressing participants at the 5th Ghana International Petroleum Conference (GhIPCon) on September 28, the Vice President said Ghana remains committed to achieving zero net carbon emissions but will do so at a slow and sustainable pace.



“Let me add that Ghana has set a target of 2070 to fully transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. So, even though as a government, we are fully committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070, we also have to take steps to accelerate the production and utilization of our oil and gas reserves," he noted.



“What this means is that even though we want to contribute to reducing emissions, we are of the view that a balance must be struck and maintained in the context of our social, economic, and environmental requirements,” Dr Bawumia added.



He further pointed out that natural gas use will remain a key part of Ghana‘s energy mix in the short term.

“…So, fossil fuels, particularly natural gas will continue to be part of Ghana’s energy mix in the short term, whilst strategies will be put in place to increase the share of renewable energy in the mix from medium to long term,” the Vice president stated.



Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid said government will continue to ensure emissions from petroleum products are significantly reduced in the future.



“We at the NPA are committed to support government’s agenda in reducing the emissions from the energy products we consume in Ghana. And I’m glad to mention we were the first west African country to reduce sulphur content in transport and industrial fuels from a maximum of 5000ppm to a maximum of 50ppm,” Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid stated.



