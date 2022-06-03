Ghana ranked 12th in achieving access to clean fuels, technologies in Sub-Saharan Africa

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister

The World Bank has ranked Ghana as the 12th country in Sub-Saharan Africa with a change in access to clean fuels and technologies, between 2010 and 2020.

According to the report, the rate at which the world is moving toward universal access to clean fuels and technologies needs to be hastened.



“Continuation of a business-as-usual agenda is not possible: Clean cooking fuels must be made a top political priority, with targeted policies”, it added.



The World Bank also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic worsened the vulnerability of people lacking access to clean fuels and technologies and highlighted the value of women’s unpaid work in the care economy.



“COVID-19 also affected the access of other vulnerable groups of people, such as refugees, to clean cooking fuels and technologies. The economic crisis caused by the pandemic will affect household fuel use, in some countries reversing the progress made.”



But it said the crisis has provided an opportunity for new priorities to be set; innovate policies, institutions, and businesses; and establish measures that guarantee universal clean cooking by 2030.

It added that the number of people who use biogas for cooking reached 125 million in 2019 while the use of electricity for cooking is increasing.



The World Bank however revealed that achieving universal access to clean cooking would cost approximately $1.5 trillion over 10 years ($148–$156 billion a year).



Per the World Bank’s report, Congo was 1st, followed by Swaziland in 2nd and Cote d’Ivoire in the 3rd position.



The 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th positions went to Nigeria, Kenya, Cape Verde, South Africa, Lesotho, Gabon, Togo, and Namibia respectively.



The Gambia, Malawi, Zambia, and Senegal were the worst placed countries in the Sub-Saharan region.