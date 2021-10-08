Ghana ranked 89th in the world, second in West Africa in DQL Index

Ghana has been ranked 89th among 110 countries in the third annual edition of the Digital Quality of Life Index (DQL).

The study which was conducted by a cybersecurity firm, Surfshark, covers 90 percent of the global population and evaluates countries based on a set of five fundamental digital wellbeing pillars.



“Joining the study for the first time, Ghana displays comparatively low results in internet affordability (106th), internet quality (99th), e-infrastructure (99th), e-security (78th) and e-government (83rd).”



“Regionally, Ghana ranks 2nd in Western Africa, surpassing Senegal, Mali, and Côte D’Ivoire. Nigeria ranks 1st in the region, but Ghana outperforms the country in internet affordability and e-government. Additionally, broadband internet is four times faster and two times more affordable in Ghana than in Nigeria.”



“However, Ghana still ranks on the lower end of the internet affordability index. People in Ghana have to work almost 21 hours to afford the cheapest broadband internet package, 3.5 more than the global average,” the study noted.



It added that Ghana has room for improvement in all digital wellbeing areas, especially in e-infrastructure, internet quality, and affordability.

“Ghana has a similar GDP to Nigeria, but internet quality in both countries differs substantially. Nigeria ranks 46th in the pillar, while Ghana barely makes it to the top 100. The country ranks lower due to unstable mobile internet connectivity and poor mobile internet speeds (14.33 Mbps, ranking 104th out of 110 countries),” the report added.



